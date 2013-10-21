BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
LONDON, Oct 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 2 and 7.09 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Stock INDEX IMPACT (pence) alternative (points) BAE Systems 8.0 1.01 HSBC Holdings 0.1 (USD) Yes 4.47 Rolls Royce 8.6 Yes 0.62 Smiths Group 57 0.87 William Hill 3.7 0.12 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Barratt Developments 2.5 Bankers Inv TST 3.6 City of London Inv Tst 3.63 Hansteen Holdings 1.72 Howden Joinery Group 1 JD Wetherspoon 8 JP Morgan emerging markets 5.5 Morgan Advanced 3.8 Menzies 7.7 Senior 1.52 Tullett Prebon 5.6
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minist
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.