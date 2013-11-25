LONDON, Nov 25 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.34 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) Unadjusted Div. Max Shift AMEC 13.5 0.155 Johnson Matthey 17 0.135 Vedanta Resources 22 cents 0.053 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND 3i Infrastructure 3.35 Dunelm 11.5 Diploma 10.7 Lancashire 45 cents (special dividend) Telecom Plus 16 UDG Healthcare 6.95 euro cents