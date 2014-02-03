LONDON, Feb 3 The following FTSE 100
company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors
will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 1.04 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Unilever 22.22 1.04
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust 16.15
Daejan Holdings 35
The Edinburgh Investment Trust 5
Stagecoach Group 2.9
Victrex 32.65