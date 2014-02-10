INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
LONDON, Feb 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.23 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT BP 9.50 cents 4.18 Royal Dutch Shell A 45.00 cents 4.10 Royal Dutch Shell B 45.00 cents 2.63 Sage Group 7.44 pence 0.32 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.50 UK Commercial Property Trust 1.31
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.