LONDON, March 31 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.78 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
(points)
Aviva 9.4 1.10
Next 50 0.30
Pearson 32 1.04
Resolution 14.09 0.76
Tullow Oil 8 0.29
Wolseley 27.5 0.29
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
888 Holdings 11 USc
F&C Asset 2
Management
Interserve 14.7
John Laing 3.25
Infrastructure Fund
Jardine Lloyd 17.1
Mercantile 16
Investment Trust
Murray 14.5
International Trust
Phoenix Group 0.267
Rit Capital 14.7
Smith (DS) 3.2
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)