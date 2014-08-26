LONDON, Aug 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 2.05 points
off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN
(pence) IMPACT IMPACT
CAPITA 9.60 0.25 0.25
CRH 18.50 euro YES 0.43
cents
FRIENDS 7.05 0.38 0.38
LIFE
LEGAL & 2.90 0.67 0.67
GENERAL
ST JAMES'S 8.93 0.18 0.18
PLACE
TULLOW OIL 4.00 0.14 0.14
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence unless
otherwise
stated)
AFRICAN BARRICK 1.40 U.S cents
ALLIANCE TRUST 2.46
BLACKROCK WORLD 7.00
MINING TRUST
CRODA 29.50
HENDERSON 2.60
HIKMA 11.00 U.S cents
LANCASHIRE 5.00 U.S cents
MERLIN 2.00
ROTORK 19.20
SEGRO 4.90
STAGECOACH 6.60
ULTRA 13.20
ELECTRONICS
WOOD GROUP 8.90 U.S cents
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)