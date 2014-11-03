LONDON, Nov 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 10.1 points
off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX
(pence) IMPACT
BARCLAYS 1.00 YES 0.65
BUNZL 11.00 0.14
BP 10.00 USc YES 4.55
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19.00 3.64
UNILEVER 22.52 1.07
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
ASHMORE 12.00
DECHRA 10.65
HUNTING 8.10 USc
LAIRD 4.27
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS 3.90
PACE 1.33
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 0.92
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)