LONDON, Feb 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.57 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND MAX (pence) IMPACT Diageo 21.5 2.13 easyJet 45.4 0.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Beazley 18.00 HICL 1.81 (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)