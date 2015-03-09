LONDON, March 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.24 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) BHP Billiton 62.00 US cents 3.41 Direct Line Insurance Group 12.80 0.78 Hargreaves Lansdown 7.30 0.06 Hammerson 11.20 0.35 Land Securities Group 6.32 0.20 Randgold Resources 60.00 US cents 0.14 Shire 12.51 0.29 Standard Chartered 57.20 US cents 3.01 TOTAL 8.24 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY Dividend Crest Nicholson Holdings 10.20 Dechra Pharmaceuticals 5.12 Dunelm Group 5.50 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.50 Keller Group 16.80 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust 2.80 Temple Bar Investment Trust 23.33 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)