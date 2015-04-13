LONDON, April 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.86 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BAE SYSTEMS 12.30 1.53 CAPITA 19.60 0.51 HIKMA 21.00 USc 0.07 INTU PROPERTIES 9.10 0.30 RECKITT BENCKISER 79.00 2.00 SMITH & NEPHEW 18.60 USc 0.45 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AMLIN 33.90 AL NOOR HOSPITALS 13.40 USc JP MORGAN AMERICAN INVT TRUST 2.25 JUST RETIREMENT 1.10 MELROSE INDUSTRIES 5.30 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME CLOSED FUND 0.89 PETROFAC 43.80 USc RENTOKIL INITIAL 1.82 SAVILLS 19.25 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)