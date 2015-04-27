LONDON, April 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.51 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND MAX (pence) IMPACT CENTRICA 8.40 1.64 FRESNILLO 3.00 USc 0.01 ITV 9.55 1.40 MERLIN 4.20 0.12 ENTERTAINMENTS REED ELSEVIER 19.00 0.85 TRAVIS PERKINS 25.75 0.25 WEIR 29.00 0.24 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BANKERS INVT TRUST 3.90 CARD FACTORY 6.80 CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT 3.90 TRUST COBHAM 7.75 CRODA INTL 36.00 HUNTING 22.90 USc INFORMA 12.90 JD WETHERSPOON 4.00 NATIONAL EXPRESS 6.95 POLYMETAL 0.13 USc REGUS 2.75 REXAM 11.90 SENIOR 3.96 SIG 2.98 SPIRAX-SARCO 45.00 WILLIAM HILL 8.20 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)