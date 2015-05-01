LONDON, May 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.01 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT ADMIRAL 49.00 0.38 BARCLAYS 1.00 YES 0.64 BP 10.00 USc YES 4.66 G4S 5.82 0.35 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 12.80 0.16 MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 9.62 0.82 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ACACIA MINING 2.80 USc AG BARR 9.01 DERWENT LONDON 28.00 EDINBURGH INVT TRUST 5.15 HENDERSON GROUP 6.40 MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS 7.00 PLAYTECH 17.50 Euro cents RIGHTMOVE 22.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)