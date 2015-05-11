LONDON, May 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 12.34 points off the index. RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT 7.50 0.29 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19.00 3.63 KINGFISHER 6.85 0.64 ROYAL DTCH SHELL "A" 47.00 cents 4.20 ROYAL DTCH SHELL "B" 47.00 cents 2.94 SAINSBURY(J) 8.20 0.45 SAGE GROUP 4.45 0.19 TOTAL 12.34 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: ALENT 6.00 CARILLION 12.15 F&C COMM PRP 0.50 FIDESSA GROUP 70.00 INMARSAT 30.26 cents KENNEDY WILSON 8.00 UK COMM PROP TST 0.92 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)