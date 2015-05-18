LONDON, May 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.41 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BUNZL 24.50 0.32 CARNIVAL 25.00 USc 0.11 HSBC 10.00 USc YES 4.79 INTERTEK 33.10 0.21 TAYLOR WIMPEY 7.68 0.98 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) CLARKSON 39.00 COMPUTACENTER 13.10 DIPLOMA 5.80 EUROMONEY 7.00 HOME RETAIL 2.80 HOWDEN JOINERY 6.50 MICHAEL PAGE 7.58 PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 63.90 REDEFINE INTL 1.28 TED BAKER 29.00 UDG HEALTHCARE 2.90 Euro cent WITAN INVT TRUST 7.70 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)