LONDON, June 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.37 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
Johnson Matthey 49.50 0.4
Vodafone 7.62 7.97
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Booker Group 3.14
British Empire Securities 2.00
Big Yellow Group 10.16
Cineworld 9.7
Edinburgh Investment Trust 8.6
F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5
Intermediate Capital Group 15.1
Londonmetric Property 5.1
Shaftesbury 6.825
Scottish Mortgage Investment 1.55
Temple Bar Investment 7.93
Victrex 11.73
Worldwide 13.00
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)