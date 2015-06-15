LONDON, June 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.21 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) UNADJUSTED IMPACT DIVIDEND (pence) 3I GROUP 14.00 0.53 LAND SECURITIES GROUP 6.52 0.20 SEVERN TRENT 50.94 0.48 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY UNADJUSTED IMPACT DIVIDEND (pence) 3I INF. ORD 3.62 1.07 FIDELITY CHINA 1.3 0.37 GREGGS PLC 20 1.02 PERSONAL ASSETS 1.4 0.11 RESTAURANT GROUP 9.3 0.93 SCOTTISH INV TR 5 0.27 TEMPLETON EMERGE 8.25 1.34 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)