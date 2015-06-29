LONDON, June 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.7 points off
the index.
(RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) IMPACT
BABCOCK INTL 18.1 0.36
BR LAND CO 6.92 0.27
BURBERRY GRP 25.5 0.44
COCACOLA HBC AG 0.36 EUR 0.20
ROYAL MAIL 14.3 0.43
Also, the below company will go ex-dividend on Tuesday.
(RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) IMPACT
DIRECT LINE 27.5 1.62
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend on Thursday are:
(RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence)
AVEVA GROUP 25
BROWN (N) GROUP 8.56
CRANSWICK 23.4
DAIRY CREST 15.7
FOR COL INV TR 2.3
HOMESERVE 7.87
ICAP PLC 15.4
PARAGON GROUP 3.6
TATE & LYLE 19.8
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)