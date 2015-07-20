LONDON, July 20 Blue-chip British utility SSE will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.4 points off the FTSE 100 index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) SSE 61.8 2.39 Among FTSE 250 companies, Homeserve will go ex-dividend on Monday. Mid-cap firms going ex-div on Thursday are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bankers Investment Trust 3.9 GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.9 Telecom Plus 21.0 Intermediate Capital Group 81.6 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)