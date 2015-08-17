LONDON, Aug 17 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 5.40
points off the index.
RIC Name Dividend Dividend Estimated
Currency (pence) Shift
BRIT AM TOBACCO GBp 60 3.5993366
CARNIVAL USc 30 ($cents) 0.1369685
HAMMERSON GBp 7.6 0.2329847
MONDI EUc 14.38 (euro 0.1466012
cents)
PRUDENTIAL GBp 12.31 1.2278093
TAYLOR WIMPEY GBp 0.49 0.0618761
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
RIC Name Dividend
(pence)
FIDESSA 13.1
GROUP
NORTHGATE 10.2
SEGRO 5
WITAN INV 7.7
TST
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)