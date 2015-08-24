LONDON, Aug 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.37 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX
(pence) IMPACT
DIXONS CARPHONE 60.00 0.23
HIKMA 11.00 0.04
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS 17.70 0.16
IMPERIAL TOBACCO 21.40 0.81
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 10.80 0.13
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
ACACIA MINING 1.40
ALLIANCE TRUST 2.53
CRODA INTL 31.00
HENDERSON GROUP 3.10
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE 1.86
LANCASHIRE 3.00
PHOENIX 0.27
REXAM 5.80
ROTORK 1.95
STAGECOACH 7.30
ULTRA ELECTRONICS 13.80
VIRGIN MONEY 1.40
WOOD GROUP 9.80
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)