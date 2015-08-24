LONDON, Aug 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.37 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT DIXONS CARPHONE 60.00 0.23 HIKMA 11.00 0.04 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS 17.70 0.16 IMPERIAL TOBACCO 21.40 0.81 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 10.80 0.13 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ACACIA MINING 1.40 ALLIANCE TRUST 2.53 CRODA INTL 31.00 HENDERSON GROUP 3.10 HICL INFRASTRUCTURE 1.86 LANCASHIRE 3.00 PHOENIX 0.27 REXAM 5.80 ROTORK 1.95 STAGECOACH 7.30 ULTRA ELECTRONICS 13.80 VIRGIN MONEY 1.40 WOOD GROUP 9.80 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)