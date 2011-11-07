LONDON, Nov 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations, at current market prices the effect would
be to take 1.46 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Barclays 1.00 0.47
Bunzl 8.05 0.01
Unilever 19.24 0.98
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
AGA Food 0.80
Service
C&W 2.67 cents
Communications
F&C Commercial 0.50
Property Trust
Genus 13.30
Home Retail 4.70
Group
Invensys 1.65
Pace 0.766
Scottish 6.20
Mortgage Inv.
Trust
Stobart Group 2.00
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by David Holmes)