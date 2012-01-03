Mattel to sell on Alibaba's Tmall
Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc said it entered into a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to sell its products through the Chinese e-commerce giant's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.
LONDON Jan 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.15 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) ICAP 6.00 0.15
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) Aveva Group 4.00 Dairy Crest 5.70 Firstgroup 7.62 Halma 3.79 ITE Group 4.20 Micro Focus 5.26 Monks Investment 0.50 Trust Murray 8.00 International Trust Scottish 5.80 Investment Trust WH Smith 15.30 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc said it entered into a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to sell its products through the Chinese e-commerce giant's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.
* Mattel will be marketing and selling to China via Alibaba's B2C marketplace Tmall.com
Feb 14 A Royal Caribbean cruise ship remained in a Florida port on Tuesday morning after U.S. Coast Guard inspectors halted its departure when they found a problem with its life-saving equipment, local media reported.