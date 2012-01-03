LONDON Jan 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.15 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) ICAP 6.00 0.15

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Aveva Group 4.00 Dairy Crest 5.70 Firstgroup 7.62 Halma 3.79 ITE Group 4.20 Micro Focus 5.26 Monks Investment 0.50 Trust Murray 8.00 International Trust Scottish 5.80 Investment Trust WH Smith 15.30 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)