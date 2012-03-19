LONDON, March 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect would be to take 3.09 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Aviva 16.00 1.79
InterContinental 24.70 0.28
Hotels
Smiths Group 11.75 0.18
Standard Life 9.20 0.84
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Chemring 10.80
Close Brothers 14.00
Group
Dunelm 4.00
Galliford Try 9.00
John Laing 3.00
Infrastructure
Fund
Segro 9.99
(Editing by Dan Lalor)