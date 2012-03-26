BRIEF-Covey Park Energy LLC buys additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy
* Press release - Covey Park announces acquisition of additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy for $465 million
LONDON March 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 4.97 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Anglo American 46.00 cents 1.49 British Land 6.50 0.22 BSkyB 9.20 0.46 ENRC 11.00 cents 0.10 Prudential 17.24 1.68 RSA Insurance 5.82 0.79 Schroders 26.00 0.17 Schroders 26.00 0.06 non-voting
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) AZ Electronic 8.50 cents Materials Bovis Homes 3.50 Devro 5.50 F&C Asset 2.00 Management Moneysupermarket 3.03 com New World 0.07 euro Resources St James' Place 3.50 Capital (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016