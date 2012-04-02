LONDON April 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 1.10 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Pearson 28.00 0.88 Wolseley 20.00 0.22

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Amlin 15.80 Bodycote 7.30 Chemring 3.50 Interserve 13.00 Jardine Lloyd 14.80 Thomson Melrose 8.40 Mercantile 18.00 Investment Trust Murray 13.00 International Investment Trust Phoenix Group 21.00 Rentokil Initial 1.33 Savills 10.35 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by John Stonestreet)