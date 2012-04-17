UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
LONDON April 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.10 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Aggreko 13.59 0.14 BAE Systems 11.30 1.41 Capita 14.20 0.34 Kazakhmys 12.6768 0.10 Legal & General 4.74 1.07 Old Mutual 3.50 0.75 Old Mutual 18.00 3.84 special div. Petrofac 37.20 cents 0.23 Resolution 13.42 0.71 Smith & Nephew 10.80 cents 0.23 Tullow Oil 8.00 0.28
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) BBA Aviation 9.95 cents Hikma 7.50 cents Pharmaceuticals International 4.10 Personal Finance Spirax-Sarco 34.20 Taylor Wimpey 0.38 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.