The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market makers would take 0.78 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Babcock International 17.00 0.24 British Land 6.60 0.23 Burberry 18.00 0.31

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) BBA Aviation 2.50 Caledonian Investments 31.20 Cranswick 19.50 De La Rue 28.20 Halfords 14.00 ITE Group 2.10 Paragon Group 1.50 Shanks Group 2.35 TalkTalk Telecoms 6.40 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Toby Chopra)