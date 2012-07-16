UPDATE 4-Reckitt finalises deal to buy Mead Johnson for $16.6 bln
* Mead shares up 5 percent, Reckitt down 1.5 percent (Adds more CEO comments, background on Mead Johnson)
LONDON July 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.25 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Imperial Tobacco 31.70 1.25
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) F&C Commercial 0.50 Property Trust Fidelty China 0.75 Special Situations Halma 5.95 Telecom Plus 17.00 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)
* Mead shares up 5 percent, Reckitt down 1.5 percent (Adds more CEO comments, background on Mead Johnson)
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
LONDON, Feb 10 Britain's Nationwide Building Society said that pretax profit for the first nine months of its financial year fell by 16 percent year on year as increasing competition and low interest rates continued to pressure earnings.