LONDON Aug 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 25.41 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Astrazenca 58.1 2.90
Barclays 1.0 0.48
BT Group 5.7 1.74
GKN 2.4 0.15
GlaxoSmithKline 17.0 3.36
Pennon 18.3 0.26
Reckitt 56.0 1.43
Benckiser
Reed Elseveir 6.0 0.29
Rexam 5.0 0.17
Royal Dutch 27.63 4.03
Shell A shares ($0.43/1.5563)
SAB Miller 44.8326 1.66
Standard 17.5($0.2723/1.5 1.35
Chartered 63)
Unilever 18.92 0.90
BP 5.1 3.82
($0.8/1.5563)
Royal Dutch 27.63 2.88
Shell B shares ($0.43/1.5563)
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Dialight 4
F&C Investment 4
Trust
Greene King 18.1
Hiscox 6
Inchcape 4
Jupiter Fund 2.5
Management
Law Debenture 4.5
Qinetiq 2
RPC Group 10.2
Spirent 0.89
Communications
Synergy Health 11.18
