LONDON Aug 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 25.41 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Astrazenca 58.1 2.90 Barclays 1.0 0.48 BT Group 5.7 1.74 GKN 2.4 0.15 GlaxoSmithKline 17.0 3.36 Pennon 18.3 0.26 Reckitt 56.0 1.43 Benckiser Reed Elseveir 6.0 0.29 Rexam 5.0 0.17 Royal Dutch 27.63 4.03 Shell A shares ($0.43/1.5563) SAB Miller 44.8326 1.66 Standard 17.5($0.2723/1.5 1.35 Chartered 63) Unilever 18.92 0.90 BP 5.1 3.82

($0.8/1.5563) Royal Dutch 27.63 2.88 Shell B shares ($0.43/1.5563)

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Dialight 4 F&C Investment 4 Trust Greene King 18.1 Hiscox 6 Inchcape 4 Jupiter Fund 2.5 Management Law Debenture 4.5 Qinetiq 2 RPC Group 10.2 Spirent 0.89 Communications Synergy Health 11.18 (Written by David Brett; Editing by Catherine Evans)