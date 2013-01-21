LONDON, Jan 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market makers would take 1.97 points off
the FTSE 100 index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Compass Group 14.1 1.02
SSE 25.2 0.95
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Anite 0.575
City of London 3.52
Investment
Trust
IG Group 5.75
Shaftesbury 6.05