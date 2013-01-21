LONDON, Jan 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market makers would take 1.97 points off the FTSE 100 index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Compass Group 14.1 1.02 SSE 25.2 0.95 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Anite 0.575 City of London 3.52 Investment Trust IG Group 5.75 Shaftesbury 6.05