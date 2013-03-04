(Corrects index impact for BHP Billiton and CRH)
LONDON, March 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.6 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
BHP Billiton 57 USc 3.2
CRH 44 EUc 1.0
Rio Tinto 60.34 3.0
Shire 9.39 0.2
TUI Travel 8.3 0.2
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Brewin Dolphin 3.6 0.4
BlackRock World 14.0 1.3
Mining Trust
Closed Fund
Direct Line 8.0 2.2
Domino Printing 13.39 0.8
Hays 0.83 0.6
Jupiter Fund 6.3 1.0
Management
Kier Group 21.5 0.4
Murray Income 7.0 0.2
Trust Closed
Fund
Oxford 3.05 0.1
Instruments
Personal Assets 1.4 0.0
Trust Closed
Fund
Renishaw 11.33 0.2
St. Modwen 2.42 0.2
Spirent 1.21 0.4
Communications
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Toby Chopra)