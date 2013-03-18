US STOCKS-Wall St rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.78 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) ANGLO AMERICAN 53 U.S. cents 1.81 AVIVA 9 1.04 HSBC 18 U.S. cents 8.64 INTERCONT. 27.70 0.30 HOTELS Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ALLIANCE TRUST 2.32 BERKELEY GROUP 15.00 CLOSE BROTHERS 15.00 DUNELM 4.50 FERREXPO 6.60 US cents GALLIFORD TRY 12.00 GO-AHEAD 25.50 INTL PERSONAL 4.51 FINANCE LADBROKES 4.60 LANCASHIRE 10.00 US cents LAW DEB CORP 9.75 MILLENIUM & 11.51 COPTHORNE MONEYSUPERMKT 3.94 SEGRO 7.92
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index turned negative in mid-morning trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank falling sharply on reports of employees admitting to breaking the law under pressure to meet sales targets.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.