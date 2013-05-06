LONDON, May 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.91 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
ABERDEEN ASSET MGT 6.00 0.22
ANTOFAGASTA 90.00 U.S.cents 0.81
BP 9.00 U.S.cents 4.34
BUNZL 19.40 0.25
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 18.00 3.49
KINGFISHER 6.37 0.59
RANDGOLD 50.00 U.S.cents 0.12
UNILEVER 22.91 1.09
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
ALENT 5.50
CSR 8.00 U.S. cents
DERWENT 23.75
FIDESSA 69.50
HENDERSON 5.05
HOCHSCHILD MINING 3.00 U.S. cents
LAIRD 6.60
RIGHTMOVE 14.00
TED BAKER 18.70