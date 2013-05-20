UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, May 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.38 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) CARNIVAL 16.46 ($0.25) 0.12 GLENCORE XSTRATA 6.81 ($0.1035) 2.33 HSBC 6.58 ($0.10) 4.76 INTERTEK 28 0.18 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND BWIN.PARTY BPTY.L 1.72 BELLWAY BWY.L 9 CAPITAL&COUNTIES CAPCC.L 1 DIPLOMA DPLM.L 5 DIGNITY DTY.L 10.75 EUROMONEY INST ERM.L 7 HOME RETAIL HOME.L 2 HOWDEN JOIN GRP HWDN.L 2.7 INCHCAPE INCH.L 10.5 MENZIES (J) PLC MNZS.L 17.85 MICHAEL PAGE MPI.L 6.75 PROVIDENT FINCL PFG.L 48.4 WITAN INV TST WTAN.L 3.3
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.