LONDON, Aug 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.60 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
British 45.0 3.38
American
Tobacco
Carnival 25.0 (USc) 0.11
Capita 8.7 0.22
Hammerson 6.64 0.18
HSBC 0.1 (USD) 4.66
Intercontinenta 102.2 1.07
l Hotels
Prudential 9.73 0.97
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Catlin Grp 10
Lancashire 5 (USc)
Mondi 9.55 (EUc)
Rentokil 0.7
Taylor Wimpey 0.22
UBM 6.7
Witan Inv Tst 3.3