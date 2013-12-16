LONDON, Dec 16 The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.32 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) UNITED UTILITIES 12.01 0.32 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND BERKELEY GROUP 90 GREENE KING 7.6 GRAINGER 1.46 HALFORDS GROUP 5.2 MARSTON'S 4.1 MITIE 4.9 MURRAY INC TRUST 7