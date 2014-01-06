LONDON, Jan 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.21 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) British Land 5.4 0.21 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Dairy Crest 5.9 ITE Group 4.7 Monks Investment Trust 0.5 Murray International Trust 9.5 Paragon Group 4.8 WH Smith 21.3 Workspace Group 2.8