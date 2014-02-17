LONDON, Feb 17 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 14.03 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
AstraZeneca 190.0 cents 5.49
Barclays 3.5 pence 2.18
Carnival 25.0 cents 0.11
GlaxoSmithKline 23.0 pence 4.33
Reckitt Benckiser 77.0 pence 1.92
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Catlin Group 3.67
PZ Cussons 0.39
Rank Group 0.08