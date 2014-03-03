LONDON, March 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take betweeen 7.71
points and 8.46 points off the index.
Name RIC Dividend Unadjusted Stock Gross Max Min
Currency Dividend option or Net
BHP USc 65.6 Yes Gross 3.30 2.97
BILLITON
CRH EUc 44 Yes Gross 1.05 0.00
RIO TINTO GBp 73.13 Yes Gross 3.63 3.27
SHIRE GBp 11.34 Yes Gross 0.25 0.22
TUI GBp 10.83 Yes Gross 0.22 0.20
TRAVEL
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
ASHMORE 4.45
BLACKROCK 14.00
WORLD MINING
DOMINO PRINTING 14.06
GENUS 5.50
HAYS 0.83
KIER 22.50
MURRAY INCOME 7.00
OXFORD 3.36
INSTRUMENTS
PERSONAL ASSETS 140.00
TRUST
REDROW 1.00