LONDON, April 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.77 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED IMPACT
(pence) (points)
GKN 5.3 0.343
IMI 22.5 0.244
St James's Place 9.58 0.193
Standard Life 10.58 0.989
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) Dividend type DIVIDEND
(pence)
BBA Aviation Final 11 cents
Bodycote Combined 19.1
Berendsen Final 19.2
Essentra Final 10.6
Esure Final 13.3
F&C Commercial Property Trust Final 0.5
James Fisher Final 13.54
International Personal Finance Final 5.5
JPMorgan American Investment Trust Final 8.5
Jupiter Fund Management Final 9.1
Rotork Final 30.0
Rentokil Initial Final 1.61
Taylor Wimpey Final 0.47
Ultra Electronics Holdings Final 29.5
John Wood Group Final 14.9 cents
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)