LONDON, April 28 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.53 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND DIVIDEND ESTIMATED TYPE (pence) IMPACT Admiral Group Combined 50.6 0.3934 Fresnillo Special 6.8 cents 0.0271 G4S Final 5.54 0.3409 ITV Combined 6.4 0.9503 Reed Elsevier Final 17.95 0.8321 Travis Perkins Final 21 0.2056 Tesco Final 10.13 3.2282 Weir Group Final 33.2 0.2798 William Hill Final 7.9 0.2703 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) African Barrick Gold 2 cents Bankers Investment Trust 3.6 Cobham 7.04 Croda International 35.5 City of London Investment Trust 3.75 Elementis 6.8129 Foxtons 5.44 Ferrexpo 3.3 cents Hunting 21.8 cents Informa 8.125 JD Wetherspoon 4 National Express 6.75 Polymetal International 8 cents Regus 2.125 SIG 2.4 Senior 3.6 Spirax-Sarco 41 UBM 20.5 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Atul Prakash)