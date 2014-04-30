LONDON, April 30 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday May 7, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 6.81 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
BUNZL 22.4 0.3
BP 9.75 cents Yes 4.23
WM 9.16 0.79
MORRISON
REXAM 11.7 0.37
UNILEVER 23.38 1.12
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
BARR (AG) 8.19
CSR 0.091
DERWENT LONDON 21.05
EDINBURGH INV 5
HENDERSON GRP 5.85
JD SPORTS 22.65
FASHION
PARTNERSHIP 3
RIGHTMOVE ORD 17
TED BAKER 24.2
UK COMM PROP 0.92
TST
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)