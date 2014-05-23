LONDON, May 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.03 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT M&S 10.80 N/A 0.698 0.698 WHITBREAD 47.00 N/A 0.336 0.336 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AMEC 28.50 BRITVIC 6.10 BELLWAY 16.00 CABLE & WIRLESS 2.67 US Cents DCC 50.73 GT PORTLAND 5.40 INCHCAPE 11.70 MARSTONS 2.40 NMC HEALTH 4.44 PREMIER FARNELL 6.00 SPECTRIS 28.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)