LONDON, July 14 The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.48 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED IMPACT (pence) IMPERIAL TOBACCO 38.8 1.48 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) HALMA 6.82 WH SMITH 10.80 TELECOM PLUS 19.00 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Lionel Laurent)