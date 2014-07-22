LONDON, July 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 2.50 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT LONDON STOCK 20.70 NO 0.154 0.154 EXCHANGE SSE 60.70 YES 2.34 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BANKERS INVT 3.70 TRUST (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)