LONDON, July 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 2.50 points
off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN
(pence) IMPACT IMPACT
LONDON STOCK 20.70 NO 0.154 0.154
EXCHANGE
SSE 60.70 YES 2.34
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
BANKERS INVT 3.70
TRUST
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)