LONDON, Aug 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 9.35
points and 14.23 points off the index.
RIC Name Currency Amount Stock Max Shift Min
Alternative
ANGLO AMERICAN USc 32 0.9841982 0.9841982
BARCLAYS GBp 1 Yes 0.6493507
BP USc 9.75 Yes 4.2353336
GLAXOSMITHKLINE GBp 19 3.6586118 3.6586118
RECKIT BNCSR GBp 60 1.5330715 1.5330715
REED ELSEVIER GBp 7 0.3183171 0.3183171
SABMILLER USc 80 1.7801325 1.7801325
UNILEVER GBp 22.53 1.0765696 1.0765696
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
RIC Name Dividend Dividend Unadjusted
Type Currency Dividend
ABERFORTH SML CO Interim GBp 7.75
DOMINO'S PIZZA Interim GBp 7.81
HISCOX Interim GBp 7.5
INCHCAPE Interim GBp 6.3
JUPITER FUND MGT Interim GBp 3.7
PENNON GROUP Final GBp 20.92
QINETIQ GRP Final GBp 3.2
RPC GROUP Final GBp 11
ST.MODWEN Interim GBp 1.463
SPIRENT COMM Interim GBp 0.99
SYNERGY HLTH. Final GBp 14.2
UK COMM PROP TST Interim GBp 0.92
