LONDON, Aug 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 19.75
points and 21.26 points off the index.
RIC Name Dividend Stock Max Shift Min Shift
(GBp) Alternative
ASHTEAD GRP. 9.25 0.1843183 0.1843183
ASTRAZENECA 53.1 2.6528569 2.6528569
BG GROUP 8.47 1.1412093 1.1412093
BT GROUP 7.5 2.3379043 2.3379043
DIAGEO 32 3.190853 3.190853
FRESNILLO 5 USc 0.0199875 0.0199875
GKN 2.8 0.1805475 0.1805475
IMI PLC 13.6 0.1469511 0.1469511
MEGGITT PLC 4.25 Yes 0.1355369
PEARSON 17 0.5472315 0.5472315
ROYAL DTCH SHL A 0.3995 3.7087209 3.7087209
USD
ROYAL DTCH SHL B 0.47 USD 2.7188047 2.7188047
RIO TINTO 56.9 2.8104567 2.8104567
SCHRODERS 24 0.1073768 0.1073768
STANDRD CHART BK 28.8 USc Yes 1.3746169
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
RIC Name Dividend Unadjusted
Currency Dividend
CSR USD 0.052
COUNTRYWIDE GBp 14
DIRECT LINE GBp 14.4
MAN GROUP GBp 2.37
F&C COMM PRP GBp 0.5
FERREXPO USc 3.3
GREENE KING GBp 20.8
INFORMA GBp 4.16
KELLER GROUP GBp 8.4
KENNEDY WILSON GBp 2
LAW DEB CORP GBp 4.7
MILLENNIUM &COP GBp 2.08
MONEYSUP GRP GBp 2.31
NORTHGATE GBp 6.8
PZ CUSSONS GBp 5.23
RENTOKIL INITIAL GBp 0.77
TELECITY GBp 4.5
VESUVIUS GBp 5
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)