LONDON, Oct 13 The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.573 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT WOLSELEY 55.00 n/a 0.573 0.573 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) CLOSE BROTHERS 32.50 DAEJAN HOLDINGS 47.00 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY 0.50 GALLIFORD TRY 38.00 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND 0.95 SPECTRIS 16.00 TED BAKER 11.30 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)