LONDON, Oct 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.16 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
(pence)
BAE SYSTEMS 8.20 1.023
HSBC $0.10 USc YES 4.663
INTU PROPERTIES 4.60 YES 0.150
ROLLS ROYCE 9.00 0.66
SMITHS GROUP $0.11 USc 0.241
SMITH & NEPHEW 27.50 0.425
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
BANKERS INVT TRUST 3.70
CITY OF LONDON INVT 3.75
HANSTEEN HOLDINGS 2.00
HOWDEN 1.90
IG GROUP 22.40
JD WETHERSPOON 8.00
JP MORGAN EMERGING MARKETS INVT TRUST 5.50
SENIOR 1.67
TULLETT PREBON 5.60
WILLIAM HILL 4.00
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)