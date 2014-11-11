MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
EDINBURGH, Nov 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.02 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) B SKY B 20.0 0.827222 MARKS & SPENCER 6.4 0.4115053 ROYAL DUTCH 39.95 cents 3.9133433 SHELL A ROYAL DUTCH 47 cents 2.8688102 SHELL B Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) DCC 22.984 F&C COMM PRP 0.5 HOME RETAIL 1 JUST RETIREMENT 2.2 KENNEDY WILSON 4 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.